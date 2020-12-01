Odessa Bronchos finish 2020 season unlike any other

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Football season is officially over for the Odessa Bronchos, and it was a year unlike any other.

As you may remember, things were weird from the get-go, as Odessa’s season opener was cancelled just hours before kickoff because of a positive COVID test.

The Bronchos second game was also cancelled, as a result of Del Rio and other schools in the Rio Grande Valley not playing sports.

OHS eventually played seven games and came away with seven losses.

Here’s Head Coach Danny Servance on the biggest obstacle his team faced in 2020:

“COVID I think was the biggest one for everybody,” he said. " And injuries. We never had the same lineup on the offensive line. Those are things you can’t control, so control the things that you can. We had guys step up and try to fill those roles the best they could, and very proud of our guys for having that type of attitude.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.