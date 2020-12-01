Advertisement

Midland County to hold drive-thru holiday parade

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland County Public Libraries are partnering to bring a drive-through holiday parade to Midland.

The parade will be held in the Midland County Horseshoe Arena parking lot on Saturday, December 19, from 6-9 p.m.

Organizers say that the drive-through will allow families to stay safely inside their vehicles as they enjoy the parade.

Those who are interested in participating in the parade can fill out the form below and email it to hjohnson@mcounty.com.

