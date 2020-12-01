Advertisement

Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus

The tab before tip was $7.02
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man walked into an eatery called Nighttown last month, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.

So just before we closed today at Nighttown a customer walked in and ordered a beer and asked for the check and handed...

Posted by Brendan Ring on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”

“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks the man wouldn’t want that.

The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Regional Medical Center
Longtime ORMC respiratory therapist dies of COVID-19
Officer Misti Waldrop.
ECISD police officer dies after battle with cancer
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
Explosion sparks fire in Martin County
Music City Mall is officially losing one of its original stores.
Golden Brass closing after 35 years of business
A huge plume of smoke in Midland County Monday morning from a flare.
Downtown Midland’s smoky Monday morning

Latest News

A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German police say...
5 dead, many injured after German man drives car into crowd
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during...
Georgia runoff to decide short-term successor to John Lewis
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space...
China spacecraft lands on moon to bring rocks back to Earth
Pardons are common at the end of a president's tenure and are occasionally politically fraught...
US probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
A crash on 9th and Golder sent several people to the hospital.
Odessa crash injures four people