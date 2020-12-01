Advertisement

Downtown Midland’s smoky Monday morning

A huge plume of smoke in Midland County Monday morning from a flare.
By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - You may have noticed a huge plume of smoke if you were in Midland County this Monday morning.

Some people thought it was a fire but it was really just coming from a regular old flare, but it was actually this morning’s weather that caused it to be so smoky.

The time-lapse video shows it all from when the sun came up to the late afternoon. Though it looks like something is wrong with the flare, it turns out the atmosphere was the culprit.

Monday morning was perfectly clear, chilly, and winds from the North thanks to a cold front that rolled in Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller explained why the stable atmosphere contributed to the distribution of the smoke, “very stable air in place up around, oh I want to say, 3 to 4 thousand feet, so when that hot air from that flare with the smoke came into contact with the very chilly conditions above it, you had quick condensing and you had some of that smoke really start to show up and fan out quite a bit and again,” said Tom.

So you can thank Sunday’s cold front for this mornings smoky show.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred near 38th St. and Melody Ln.
Man killed in car crash in North Odessa
Officer Misti Waldrop.
ECISD police officer dies after battle with cancer
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
Medical Center Hospital
Nine COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital over the weekend
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Latest News

Five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland over Thanksgiving weekend
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
Explosion sparks fire in Martin County
With the launch of a new mass alert system, Odessa is working to ensure all residents are...
City of Odessa launches new mass notification system
(William Malm/CBS 7)
Midland College to offer mix of face-to-face and online courses for spring semester