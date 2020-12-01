Downtown Midland’s smoky Monday morning

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - You may have noticed a huge plume of smoke if you were in Midland County this Monday morning.

Some people thought it was a fire but it was really just coming from a regular old flare, but it was actually this morning’s weather that caused it to be so smoky.

The time-lapse video shows it all from when the sun came up to the late afternoon. Though it looks like something is wrong with the flare, it turns out the atmosphere was the culprit.

Monday morning was perfectly clear, chilly, and winds from the North thanks to a cold front that rolled in Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller explained why the stable atmosphere contributed to the distribution of the smoke, “very stable air in place up around, oh I want to say, 3 to 4 thousand feet, so when that hot air from that flare with the smoke came into contact with the very chilly conditions above it, you had quick condensing and you had some of that smoke really start to show up and fan out quite a bit and again,” said Tom.

So you can thank Sunday’s cold front for this mornings smoky show.

