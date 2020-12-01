Bar-B-Q Barn closing its doors for good

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A barbecue staple in Odessa will soon be closing its doors.

The Bar-B-Q Barn has announced it’s closing for good in December.

Darrin Glisson, the owner, says that he’s loved serving the people of Odessa but the coronavirus and nearby construction have made it difficult to stay open.

“Of course the construction here didn’t help anything, the COVID was a big part of it being that it did slow business down afterwards. Beginning of COVID it was really busy because we have drive-thru and that’s what people were looking for,” said Glisson.

The last time to eat at the Bar-B-Q Barn will be December 18.

The owners of Curbside Bistro will be taking over the establishment, but there is no word on what the building will be used for.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.