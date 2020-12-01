Advertisement

Bar-B-Q Barn closing its doors for good

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A barbecue staple in Odessa will soon be closing its doors.

The Bar-B-Q Barn has announced it’s closing for good in December.

Darrin Glisson, the owner, says that he’s loved serving the people of Odessa but the coronavirus and nearby construction have made it difficult to stay open.

“Of course the construction here didn’t help anything, the COVID was a big part of it being that it did slow business down afterwards. Beginning of COVID it was really busy because we have drive-thru and that’s what people were looking for,” said Glisson.

The last time to eat at the Bar-B-Q Barn will be December 18.

The owners of Curbside Bistro will be taking over the establishment, but there is no word on what the building will be used for.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Misti Waldrop.
ECISD police officer dies after battle with cancer
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
Explosion sparks fire in Martin County
A huge plume of smoke in Midland County Monday morning from a flare.
Downtown Midland’s smoky Monday morning
Medical Center Hospital
Nine COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital over the weekend
(Lauren Tropea/CBS 7)
Border Patrol agent assaulted while catching group in West Texas

Latest News

Odessa City Council votes unanimously to extend mask mandate
COVID-19 Town Hall
Odessa doctor and council members hold town hall on COVID-19
Bar-B-Q Barn to close for good
Bar-B-Q Barn to close for good
COVID-19 Town Hall
Odessa doctor and council members hold town hall on COVID-19