Advertisement

Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2020

Bad Bunny, the Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, leads a top 5 Spotify steaming list that also...
Bad Bunny, the Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, leads a top 5 Spotify steaming list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and the Weeknd.(Source: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The year’s most-played artist on Spotify? Globally speaking: Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, who released a new album last week, leads a top 5 list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.

With more than 3.3 billion streams, Bad Bunny’s sophomore solo album “YHLQMDLG” tops Spotify’s list of most-streamed albums globally. The Weeknd’s “After Hours,” Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” round of the top five.

The Weeknd’s album is the only one in the top five to earn no Grammy nominations. The album’s single, “Blinding Lights,” is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year with 1.6 million streams globally.

“Dance Monkey” by Australian singer Tones and I is the second most-streamed song of the year, while Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” SAINt JHN’s “Roses – Imanbek Remix” and Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the U.S., late rapper Juice WRLD was the most-streamed artist on Spotify. His album “Legends Never Die” was the platform’s most-streamed album in the U.S., while Ricch’s “The Box” was the country’s most-streamed song.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Misti Waldrop.
ECISD police officer dies after battle with cancer
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
Explosion sparks fire in Martin County
A huge plume of smoke in Midland County Monday morning from a flare.
Downtown Midland’s smoky Monday morning
Medical Center Hospital
Nine COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital over the weekend
(Lauren Tropea/CBS 7)
Border Patrol agent assaulted while catching group in West Texas

Latest News

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, second from right, looks at a monitor...
‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow
The trees have been all but wiped out in some areas, including the eastern edge of Yellowstone...
Mountain pine tree that feeds grizzlies is threatened
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results
Viceo shows a Mississippi councilwoman firing her weapon at a Walmart.
Miss. councilwoman charged in Walmart parking lot shooting
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigation