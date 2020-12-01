Angel adoption deadline for Salvation Army Angel Tree nears

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This marks the final week to adopt an angel from the Salvation Army Angel Tree in Midland.

Saturday, December 5th is the deadline to adopt an angel. The deadline to turn in your gifts is December 8th.

Here are all the details from the Salvation Army:

Midland, Texas (November 30, 2020) – With only 8 days left before the deadline for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, The Salvation Army still has “forgotten angels” yet to be adopted. The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program in Midland provides toys and Christmas gifts for more than 850 children each year.

Saturday, December 5 is the last day to adopt an “angel” as part of the annual program. The deadline to return the gifts is Wednesday, December 8. “We are so grateful for everyone who has generously taken the time to adopt an angel and purchase gifts for The Salvation Army Angel Tree,” said Lt. Robert Coriston, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “Your kindness will help Rescue Christmas for many families in our community. Unfortunately, each year there are angels who are either not adopted, gifts that are not returned and gifts brought to us after the deadline. These are our ‘forgotten angels.’”

The Salvation Army plans accordingly to provide gifts for forgotten angels and does everything possible to be sure that no child is left out. “Each angel tag on the tree represents a child or a senior in need. We do include nameless angels on our trees that just specify a gender and age,” said Coriston. “These gifts are used to fill the wishes of the forgotten angels. Our volunteers particularly enjoy working in The Salvation Army’s toy shop to select from these unassigned gifts to fulfill the wishes of the unadopted angels.”

Sometimes, it is necessary to purchase additional items to supplement the gifts received through the Angel Tree program. “We are grateful for the generous support from our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” said Coriston. “Your support reaches way beyond Christmas, of course, and The Salvation Army is here year-round to meet the needs of individuals and families in Midland County.”

For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 432-683-3614 or visit us at 600 E. Wall St. Check out other ways you can give or get involved at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Midland.

