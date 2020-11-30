Advertisement

Record-breaking hurricane season comes to an end

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is finally over, officially ending Monday. It started early, on May 14, more than two weeks before the season officially began.

The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this season broke records across the board.

A record 12 named storms made landfall across seven states.

There were 30 named storms in all, so many that there weren’t enough letters in the alphabet to name them.

For just the second time in recorded history, the National Hurricane Center used every name on the pre-determined list. They had to start using the Greek alphabet to name storms for the remainder of the season.

Six storms reached major hurricane status, which is a tie for the second highest number of major hurricanes in a single season.

For the first time in recorded history, two major hurricanes formed in the month of November.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred near 38th St. and Melody Ln.
Man killed in car crash in North Odessa
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert
The Parks Legado Town Center has spent the past few weekends hosting a Christmas tree market.
Christmas tree market brings holiday spirit
The only requirement in the market is that the product has to be locally made.
Farmer’s market celebrates ‘Small Business Saturday

Latest News

The funeral of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the masterminds of Iran's nuclear program, was held...
Iran says Israel remotely killed military nuclear scientist
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
The most active hurricane season on record comes to a close on Monday after a historic 30 named...
Historic hurricane season draws to an end
In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum...
Members of oil cartel to meet as coronavirus rattles demand