Midland College to offer mix of face-to-face and online courses for spring semester

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Students at Midland College will continue to have the choice of face-to-face, online and hybrid courses for the upcoming semester.

Face-to-face classes will meet on campus with smaller numbers of students and social distancing measures in place.

Online classes will vary between weekly meetings via videoconference and other courses that allow students to participate as their schedules allow.

Midland College is also offering hybrid classes that are a mixture of face-to-face and online instruction.

“Our goal is to provide the safest learning and teaching environment for our students, faculty, and staff,” Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas said. “Our students and employees have done a tremendous job in keeping our campuses safe during this pandemic. As we return to class in January, we know that strong safety protocols will be more important than ever. The continued cooperation of everyone will allow us to move forward with providing the learning and support systems that our students desire and need.”

Registration for the spring terms is now open. The semester begins on Monday, January 11.

