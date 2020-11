ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ft. Stockton ISD announced Sunday it will move to virtual learning starting Monday, Nov. 30, all the way through Dec. 18th.

The district said the move was made out of an abundance of caution. Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.

Students will return to in-person classes on Jan. 12.

