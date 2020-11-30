Advertisement

Five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland over Thanksgiving weekend

(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Five COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Midland this weekend.

Nine COVID-19 related deaths were reported at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa as well.

The following comes from the City of Midland:

Today, Midland County, the City of Midland and Midland Health confirmed Midland County’s 141st, 142nd, 143rd, 144th and 145th COVID-19 related deaths.

The 141st patient, a female in her 70s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on November 27, 2020.

The 142nd patient, a female in her 70s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on November 27, 2020.

The 143rd patient, a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on November 27, 2020.

The 144th patient, a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on November 28, 2020.

The 145th patient, a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Ashton Medical Lodge. The patient passed away on November 29, 2020.

