Explosion sparks fire in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are on the scene of a fire in Martin County that was started by an explosion.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, an explosion involving an oil truck was reported around 3:30 p.m off State Highway 829.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters arrived on scene to keep the fire under control.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.