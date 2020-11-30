Advertisement

Explosion sparks fire in Martin County

Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.(Photo: Laura Rogers)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are on the scene of a fire in Martin County that was started by an explosion.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, an explosion involving an oil truck was reported around 3:30 p.m off State Highway 829.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters arrived on scene to keep the fire under control.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

