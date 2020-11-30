ECISD police officer dies after battle with cancer
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An officer with the Ector County ISD Police Department has died after bravely battling cancer.
The following comes from ECISD PD:
It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce that Officer Misti Waldrop passed away on Friday, November 27th, from complications from her battle with cancer, which she had so bravely faced.
Officer Waldrop was an amazing person and an outstanding police officer and she will be so dearly missed.
Rest easy, Officer Waldrop
