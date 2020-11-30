Advertisement

ECISD police officer dies after battle with cancer

Officer Misti Waldrop.
Officer Misti Waldrop.(ECISD Police Department)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An officer with the Ector County ISD Police Department has died after bravely battling cancer.

The following comes from ECISD PD:

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce that Officer Misti Waldrop passed away on Friday, November 27th, from complications from her battle with cancer, which she had so bravely faced.

Officer Waldrop was an amazing person and an outstanding police officer and she will be so dearly missed.

Rest easy, Officer Waldrop

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce that Officer Misti Waldrop passed away on Friday, November 27th, from...

Posted by Ector County ISD Police Department on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred near 38th St. and Melody Ln.
Man killed in car crash in North Odessa
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
Medical Center Hospital
Nine COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital over the weekend
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Latest News

A huge plume of smoke in Midland County Monday morning from a flare.
Downtown Midland’s smoky Monday morning
Five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland over Thanksgiving weekend
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
Explosion sparks fire in Martin County
With the launch of a new mass alert system, Odessa is working to ensure all residents are...
City of Odessa launches new mass notification system
(William Malm/CBS 7)
Midland College to offer mix of face-to-face and online courses for spring semester