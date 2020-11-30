Advertisement

COVID Stories: Nursing home employee speaks about how the pandemic affects residents

Quarantine has left us feeling lonely at times, but nursing home residents have experienced a different level of isolation.
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Quarantine has left us feeling lonely at times, but nursing home residents have experienced a different level of isolation.

Koleton Wingo’s experience with COVID was a mild one, but he knows first hand that others are not so lucky.

Wingo works as a CNA at Manor Park nursing home in Midland and says that this second wave of COVID has hit the facility hard.

Aside from residents getting sick, the pandemic has been mentally exhausting for both the people who live in the nursing home and the employees.

“On Thanksgiving, we normally have families coming in and eating thanksgiving lunch and taking them out for the day. With COVID, we’re not letting that happen right now. A lot of the residents are getting depression and just wanting to stay secluded,” said Wingo.

Manor Park can test residents for COVID in house and converted their rehab facility into a COVID wing.

Wingo says every day he hears about another resident who tested positive or, even worse, died from the virus.

The CNAs and other employees have taken on roles that are bigger than caring for residents. They’ve become stand-in family members as well.

“I always try and become in a way a part of their family, and get to know the resident, get to know the person because that way, you can take better care of them. It is also different in the fact that you really and truly, you’re the only person that some of these residents can talk to,” said Wingo.

Overall in Texas, more than 26,000 nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

