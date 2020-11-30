City of Odessa launches new mass notification system

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The mass shooting last August called attention to the need for an updated mass notification system. A year later, Odessa has answered the call.

Media such as TV and social networks allow people to get their news quickly, but those outlets might not be fast enough in an emergency.

With the launch of a new mass alert system, Odessa is working to ensure all residents are informed when disaster strikes.

The new mass notification system is free to Odessa residents and will provide alerts from several different city departments.

The city had an alert system at the time of the mass shooting that they didn’t end up using.

Instead of using the one they had, they decided to replace it with a new system that’s cheaper and easier for everyone to sign up for.

“We realized that we need to add another tool to our communications toolbox to provide information. That was one of those things that made it abundantly clear that if we were going to have a mass notification system, we needed to push people to sign up for it. it doesn’t do us a whole lot of good to have it if the community isn’t signed up for it, they won’t receive those alerts anyway.”

People can sign up on the City of Odessa’s website and pick which groups they want to receive notifications from.

Additionally, Odessa became IPAWS certified, which means that if another incident similar to the mass shooting happens, phones in the area can get alerts whether they signed up or not.

Representative Brooks Landgraf is also working on another mass shooting alert system tied to amber alert and would work statewide.

Sign up for the alert system here: https://tx-odessa.civicplus.com/755/Sign-Up-for-Alerts-Notifications

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.