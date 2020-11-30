Border Patrol agent assaulted while catching group in West Texas

VAN HORN, Texas (KOSA) - A Border Patrol agent was assaulted while trying to catch a group of people on Friday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agent was in a remote area of West Texas when they came across a group of five people early Friday morning who were believed to be in the country illegally.

One of the men resisted and punched the officer in the face. He also reportedly tried to disarm the officer but was unsuccessful. The entire group was eventually taken into custody.

The man, identified as Andre Mainor-Velasquez of Guatemala, will be prosecuted for assault of a federal officer.

“Border Patrol Agents are highly trained federal law enforcement officers,” said Big Bend Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “Encounters like this highlight the potential dangers faced in the course of their duties, even with the COVID-19 Pandemic, smugglers keep bringing people and contraband into the United States illegally, adding to the risk and I commend the agent for his actions in the face of adversity.”

The agent and Velasquez only suffered minor injuries.

