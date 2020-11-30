Advertisement

Border Patrol agent assaulted while catching group in West Texas

(Lauren Tropea/CBS 7)
(Lauren Tropea/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN HORN, Texas (KOSA) - A Border Patrol agent was assaulted while trying to catch a group of people on Friday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agent was in a remote area of West Texas when they came across a group of five people early Friday morning who were believed to be in the country illegally.

One of the men resisted and punched the officer in the face. He also reportedly tried to disarm the officer but was unsuccessful. The entire group was eventually taken into custody.

The man, identified as Andre Mainor-Velasquez of Guatemala, will be prosecuted for assault of a federal officer.

“Border Patrol Agents are highly trained federal law enforcement officers,” said Big Bend Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “Encounters like this highlight the potential dangers faced in the course of their duties, even with the COVID-19 Pandemic, smugglers keep bringing people and contraband into the United States illegally, adding to the risk and I commend the agent for his actions in the face of adversity.”

The agent and Velasquez only suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred near 38th St. and Melody Ln.
Man killed in car crash in North Odessa
Officer Misti Waldrop.
ECISD police officer dies after battle with cancer
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
Medical Center Hospital
Nine COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital over the weekend
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Latest News

A huge plume of smoke in Midland County Monday morning from a flare.
Downtown Midland’s smoky Monday morning
Five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland over Thanksgiving weekend
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
Explosion sparks fire in Martin County
With the launch of a new mass alert system, Odessa is working to ensure all residents are...
City of Odessa launches new mass notification system
(William Malm/CBS 7)
Midland College to offer mix of face-to-face and online courses for spring semester