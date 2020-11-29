Farmer’s market celebrates ‘Small Business Saturday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Downtown Farmer’s Market took place at the Museum of the Southwest on Saturday.

Unlike a regular farmer’s market, Midland’s version is not limited to farmers selling their produce.

The only requirement in the market is that the product has to be locally made.

Vice president of ‘Midland Downtown Farmer’s Market’ board Barbara Cox says that the pandemic has slowed down business, but it’s also brought new vendors to the market.

“A lot of our small businesses were newly created out of covid, out of the quarantine. People lost their jobs or people were furloughed or laid off, so they started resourcing their talents and have built businesses out of it,” said Cox.

On Saturday, the market combined over 40 new and familiar businesses.

Cox says that the Saturday tradition allows for people to make connections with their customers and other vendors.

“A lot of the vendors have been vending for a long time, and they’re like family. You look forward to seeing everybody on Saturday mornings. If somebody is missing, it’s like, are they okay, what’s going on, and checking in on them. for us, it’s we enjoy bringing something to the community,” said Cox.

The market took place on ‘Small Business Saturday,’ a day that falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday and gives people the chance to spend their holiday shopping dollars at local retailers.

“I cannot stress, as a small business owner, how important it is to get out and support the community because it makes a huge difference in our lives...a huge difference,” said vendor Sara Scholl.

The ‘Midland Downtown Farmer’s Market’ is now in its winter season and will host two markets a month until April.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.