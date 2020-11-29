Advertisement

Christmas tree market brings holiday spirit

The Parks Legado Town Center has spent the past few weekends hosting a Christmas tree market.
The Parks Legado Town Center has spent the past few weekends hosting a Christmas tree market.
The Parks Legado Town Center has spent the past few weekends hosting a Christmas tree market.(Kate Porter)
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Parks Legado Town Center has spent the past few weekends hosting a Christmas tree market.

The Permian High School band and Sewell Ford partnered up to bring the magic of Christmas to Odessa.

Families could go and pick out a Christmas tree while enjoying hot chocolate and live music from the black cat jazz band.

West Texas’s climate doesn’t allow people to visit Christmas tree farms here, but that doesn’t mean they should miss out on a real tree.

“Well, here in West Texas, the only tree you’re cutting down is a mesquite tree, and they just don’t decorate very well. We brought in the Christmas trees, you don’t have to cut them down, but you can come out and pick a really beautiful, really great smelling Christmas tree to have for your family this year,” said Permian band public relations director Robert Nowlin.

The market will continue next weekend if there are still Christmas trees to sell.

