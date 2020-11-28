Advertisement

Presidio ISD to move to online learning through at least Dec. 4

The district says the decision was made from an abundance of caution to help slow the potential...
The district says the decision was made from an abundance of caution to help slow the potential spread of coronavirus in the Presidio community.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Presidio ISD will transition to virtual learning on November 30-December 4th.

The district says the decision was made from an abundance of caution to help slow the potential spread of coronavirus in the Presidio community.

The district also said, “We urge that families follow CDC guidelines over the holidays including adhering to social distancing measure, using proper handwashing, and limiting large gatherings and all non-essential travel. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we go through this pandemic together. We hope that everyone will stay safe and please contact your campus principal if you should have any questions.”

All extracurricular activities have been canceled through Dec. 4 as well.

