Advertisement

President Kennedy honored on 2020 White House ornament

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:03 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President John F. Kennedy is being honored on the official 2020 White House Christmas ornament.

The ornament featured Kennedy’s posthumous White House portrait. On the back are the dates of his brief term: 1961 to 1963.

At age 43, Kennedy took office as the 35th president of the United States. Two years later, he was assassinated.

The ornament is available on the White House Historical Association website and costs about $25.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred near 38th St. and Melody Ln.
Man killed in car crash in North Odessa
Odessa mayor David Turner. (CBS7 File Photo)
Odessa American: Mayor claims tax issue is mixup
Andrew Capen has been in critical care for months and his mother is fighting to give him a...
Odessa comedian needs double lung transplant to survive COVID-19
VFW Post 4372 in Odessa is one of many bars in the Permian Basin forced to shut down a third...
Shut down for the third time this year, more bars take advantage of ‘loophole’
Santiago is being treated at Cook Children's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Dallas.
FIRST ON CBS7: MISD student flown to Dallas hospital with post-COVID complications

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, photo, a canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional...
Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's...
Ex-Trump campaign aide sues over Russia probe surveillance
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves as the leave the Uniqlo store along Fifth...
Black Friday sees record online as US shoppers stay home
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half...
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46 after house fire