Pandemic slows, doesn’t stop Black Friday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A pandemic and cold, windy temperatures couldn’t stop people from waiting outside Best Buy in Odessa Friday morning to be the first to get the best deals.

But the pandemic made sure anyone expecting long lines and impatient mobs was sorely disappointed.

Only about 20 people were waiting outside Best Buy when it opened at 5 a.m.

Some people knew what they were looking for. Others were just looking.

“I’m out to get a ring the house we just bought,” said Arnold Villa.

“I don’t know. I don’t know just yet,” laughed Edwin Carrasco.

Shopping isn’t the only thing on people’s minds.

The pandemic is playing a role in people’s shopping habits.

“It did, and it didn’t,” Carrasco said. “As long as we all wear masks, everyone will be safe.”

According to a recent survey from Deloitte, 51% of U.S. customers say they feel anxious about in-store shopping during the holiday season. But for those that did show up, there were deals to be had.

According to a Best Buy employee, the big seller Friday morning was televisions. A deal on Samsung 65-inch and 70-inch TVs caused them to sell out before 7:30 a.m.

For some customers, it was just one of many stops.

“We went to Walmart, we went to Kohl’s,” Villa said. “They had good sales at Kohl’s and Walmart. And at Academy! We bought a trampoline at Academy.”

But there’s one big holiday item you won’t find at Best Buy: the Playstation 5. It’s only being sold by the store online, something several people who waited patiently in the cold found out the hard way.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.