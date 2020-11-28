Advertisement

Man killed in car crash in North Odessa

The crash occurred near 38th St. and Melody Ln.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say one man has been killed in a car crash this morning in North Odessa

Just before 1:00 a.m., police responded to a major one-car wreck near 38th St. and Melody Ln. An investigation revealed that a 2011 GMC Sierra, driven by 21-year-old Javier Ortiz Jr., of Odessa, was traveling westbound on 38th St. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a telephone pole and tree.

Ortiz was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing.

