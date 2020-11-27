Salvation Army hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving lunch

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving lunch looked a little different this year.

The organization usually holds a large indoor meal for Thanksgiving, where people can gather, talk, and watch football.

But the pandemic made the Odessa branch change plans.

Branch Captain Juan Gomez says it was the best solution for a bad situation.

“We came together and decided that the best way for us to provide this is for us to have a drive-thru thanksgiving meal,” Gomez said. “So, people have been coming up, and we have going out and serving them meals in their cars.”

Gomez also said it’s been tough for the organization this year, and many of the people who usually volunteer were among those who needed help this year.

