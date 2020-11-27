Odessa American: Mayor claims tax issue is mixup

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Mayor David Turner says federal tax records that indicate he owes the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid payroll taxes were caused by a paperwork error that “has been taken care of.”

But Turner, who has promised for more than one month to provide proof that the debt was an error and has been resolved, has yet to do so. Social media accounts of a federal tax lien and Turner’s debt have been circulating for about a month.

“There was a mix-up, but we got it resolved,” Turner said during a Wednesday phone interview. “My attorney is waiting for a receipt from the IRS. Due to COVID everything has been slowed down.”

Turner declined to elaborate on what the “mix-up” entailed. Turner, who owns a chain of seven Subway restaurants, said his attorney is traveling for Thanksgiving and not available for comment.

To read the rest of the story, head over to the Odessa American by following this link.