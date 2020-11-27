“Home” for the holidays
Jackalopes players spend Thanksgiving with their billet families
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thanksgiving is all about family, and for Jackalopes players, the word family takes on a new meaning this holiday season.
Billet families take Jackalopes players in and let them live in their homes.
And of course, when the players can’t go to their biological families for Thanksgiving, they share the day with their billet families.
