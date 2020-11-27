Advertisement

Florida man defrosts Thanksgiving turkey in swimming pool

By WFTS Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) - A Florida family is getting a lot of attention after sharing their unique family tradition on social media.

Mark O’Donnell and his family found an unusual way to defrost their Thanksgiving turkey and it has become an annual tradition.

“We thaw our turkey in the pool. That’s how you do it when you live in Florida,” he said.

Every year, a different family member throws the turkey into the pool.

This year, the bird thawed in just a few hours.

“Most people wonder ‘doesn’t the chlorine get into your turkey?’” O’Donnell said. “These bags are sealed by the factories. We’ve never had a leakage yet and no chlorine is in our turkey.”

The United States Department of Agriculture recommends three ways to safely thaw a turkey: in the refrigerator, in cold water or in the microwave.

O’Donnell knows his way is not recommended, but says the family tradition has been happening for 18 years after they forgot to get the turkey out of the freezer.

He says the annual family tradition is getting attention on social media and believes that everyone could use some laughter in 2020.

“I think this year because it’s 2020 people were looking for some light-hearted fun, ‘hey look at this, these crazy people.’ We’re crazy about Florida,” he said.

Americans eat an average of 704 million pounds of turkey every Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation.

It’s safe to assume most of those birds are not thawed in swimming pools.

