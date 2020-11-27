Curbside Bistro gives away more than 800 meals for Thanksgiving

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “We started in 2015 and haven’t planned to stop ever since.”

Chef Alejandro Barrientos is passionate about his thanksgiving meal giveaway.

“We start really preparing for it about three months in advance. We place our ham orders and our turkey orders about two months in advance just to make sure we have enough turkey and ham.”

His business, Curbside Bistro in Odessa, has done this exact event for six years. But there’s never been a year quite like 2020.

“This year—I was talking to another volunteer—we’ve already broken the 800 mark. So, usually, we do about 600 plates, and we’ve already done 200 more, and we’re hoping to do at least another 100 to 200 plates.”

The ability to provide that many meals isn’t easy. Barrientos has to shut down his restaurant for several days to prepare. He also relies heavily on the community.

“We knew that restaurants, in particular the service industry, had been hit hard with the pandemic with the economic downturn,” volunteer Manny Hernandez said. “It was a conversation we had in the restaurant on a day off where it was, ‘How can we help?’”

Hernandez’s law firm, Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy & Conaway, P.C., helped provide funding for the turkeys, as well as backpacks and hygiene kits.

But many others gave something just as important as money: time.

“This is all word of mouth. We spend no money on advertising. All the money we get or donations goes straight to the food, to the desserts, to getting supplies,” Barrientos said. “So, this is just the community helping by donating or by volunteering or by spreading the word. They have been just a huge blessing to us. So, a huge thank you to the community.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.