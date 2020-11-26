Advertisement

Thanksgiving travelers head to Midland International Airport, despite CDC warnings

While some still may catch flights this holiday, the CDC recommends postponing your travel, staying home and celebrating virtually is the best way to protect yourself and others this year
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -COVID-19 surge has not stopped some from traveling this Thanksgiving holiday, despite health professionals urging many Americans to stay home.

Some travelers are risking it all to see their loved ones this Thanksgiving holiday, even as cases and deaths surge here and around the country.

Yesenia Duran who is traveling back home to Dallas said she feels safe in the airports and on airplanes.

“People are separate, and everybody is wearing their mask so it seems like everyone is taking their measures,” said Duran.

Another traveler tells me for the last eight weeks he’s been traveling on business

“The first trip or two were pretty nerve-racking, just in general,” said McGowin Patrick.

But now, he said he is taking the risk for his family.

“I got to get back to my wife and my three daughters, two who flew down just for the holiday weekend. I have to get back for Thanksgiving,” said Patrick.

But not everyone feels the same…one traveler says virus or not, it doesn’t bother him.

“That’s the thing, it doesn’t cross my mind about this pandemic,” said  Setareki Savu.

While some still may catch flights this holiday, the CDC recommends postponing your travel, staying home and celebrating virtually is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.

