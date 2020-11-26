Advertisement

Texas grandparents mail life-sized cutouts to family for holidays

By KTVT Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 1:05 AM CST
ROCKWALL, Texas (KTVT) - A pair of grandparents from Texas got creative when the COVID-19 pandemic kept them from traveling for the holiday season, sending life-size cardboard cutouts of themselves for their family to celebrate with.

When the pandemic kept grandparents Missy and Barry Buchanan from traveling to visit their family for Thanksgiving, they brought out the tripod, snapped a photo of themselves, then called their family to warn them they’d be getting a large package.

The next thing you know, the grandparents weren’t missing Thanksgiving, after all.

Thanks to a life-size cardboard cutout, grandparents Missy and Barry Buchanan will be able to...
Thanks to a life-size cardboard cutout, grandparents Missy and Barry Buchanan will be able to spend the holidays with their family, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.(Source: Family photos, KTVT via CNN)

The families received a life-size cardboard version of grandma and grandpa to sit at the table this week and by the tree next month, all to keep their families safe through the holidays.

“After Thanksgiving, then we’ll have the Christmas tree up, and I’m sure we’ll find a space for them there so they get to be with us throughout the holiday season,” said the couple’s son, Matthew Buchanan.

It may not be the same, but Missy Buchanan says giving up one big moment is worth it for next year’s little moments.

“It’s all about sacrificial love, not about fear,” she said.

The cutouts also created an activity for their grandchildren, who have had fun placing them in various locations around the house.

