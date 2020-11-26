Shut down for the third time this year, more bars take advantage of ‘loophole’

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the third time since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Abbott has shut down bars in Texas, even as many bars are taking advantage of a loophole that allows them to stay open.

“We were just starting to get back on our feet again, and now this,” said VFW Post 4372 Quartermaster Michael Conn.

VFW Post 4372 in Odessa was one of many bars in the Permian Basin forced to shut down a 3rd time due to Abbott’s covid-19 mandate. Conn says he’s handling the shutdown differently.

“We’re not putting anyone on unemployment this time around. I’m going keep everyone on, and we’re going the keep open no matter what.”

Conn and the VFW are taking advantage of a loophole allowing bars to stay open if they serve food.

“You have to serve food when they order a drink,” Conn said. “They have to have a meal in front of them if TABC or law enforcement comes in.”

It’s a solution to a problem Conn feels shouldn’t exist.

“I don’t understand why they don’t shut the mall down, shut game rooms down, but they got to shut the bars down? It doesn’t make sense.”

But while food keeps the bar open, forcing people to order food has its drawbacks. And just on day one, Conn is seeing the policy lose customers.

“I’ve already had two or three people walkout this morning who are like, ‘Naw I don’t want anything to eat. I already ate. I just want to have a drink.”

Conn says even before the latest shutdown, the business was hurting, bringing only about a quarter of the usual revenue. He believes Abbott’s shutdowns show a lack of concern for working people.

“It’s not worth a darn. He doesn’t understand the effect this has on the little people like us.”

But he considers the VFW lucky that it can take advantage of the loophole. Other bars aren’t as fortunate.

“They hate this shutdown. We have a military kitchen, but the bars that don’t…they’re just shut down.”

Conn doesn’t know what the future holds or how successful his new scheme will be.

“We’re going to try this food thing first and see if it works and go from there,” he said. “All we can do is one day at a time.”

