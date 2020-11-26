Advertisement

Scotland to make period products freely available to all

Various menstrual products are seen, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Kennesaw, Ga.
Various menstrual products are seen, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Kennesaw, Ga.(Source: AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 11:20 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Scottish lawmakers have unanimously passed legislation that will make period products freely available to anyone who needs them - a move that leader Nicole Sturgeon says makes Scotland the first country in the world to do so.

Lawmakers in the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved a bill late Tuesday that will require local authorities to provide free access to items such as tampons and sanitary pads.

Monica Lennon, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, had campaigned against “period poverty” — when someone who needs sanitary products can’t afford them — since 2016. She described the legislation as “practical and progressive,” especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Periods don’t stop for pandemics and the work to improve access to essential tampons, pads and reusables has never been more important,” she said. “On the issue of period dignity, I am beyond proud that Scotland is leading the way and we have moved at a fast pace in a short space of time.”

Her bill was passed in a 121-0 vote after winning the support of the Scottish government and the other opposition parties in the legislature in Edinburgh.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that she was proud to vote for the “groundbreaking” legislation and described it as “an important policy for women and girls.”

Under the bill, the Scottish government must set up measures to allow anyone who needs period products to get them free of charge. Schools and universities must make the products available for free in their bathrooms.

The Scottish government already funds free period products in schools and universities, but the bill makes it a legal requirement.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell from the Scottish National Party hailed the passing of the legislation as a “significant moment for gender equality.”

And Rose Caldwell, chief executive of the girls’ rights charity Plan International U.K., said Scotland could soon become the first country to eliminate period poverty once and for all.

A 2017 survey by the charity estimated that 10% of girls aged 14 to 21 in the U.K. have been unable to afford period products, and 15% of girls have struggled to afford them.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VFW Post 4372 in Odessa is one of many bars in the Permian Basin forced to shut down a third...
Shut down for the third time this year, more bars take advantage of ‘loophole’
Santiago is being treated at Cook Children's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Dallas.
FIRST ON CBS7: MISD student flown to Dallas hospital with post-COVID complications
Andrew Capen has been in critical care for months and his mother is fighting to give him a...
Odessa comedian needs double lung transplant to survive COVID-19
While some still may catch flights this holiday, the CDC recommends postponing your travel,...
Thanksgiving travelers head to Midland International Airport, despite CDC warnings
A family built a Thanksgiving "drive-thru" window outside their home.
Family builds drive-thru window at home for Thanksgiving

Latest News

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving
Mannequins stand on display Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ann Taylor store with an online...
Virus keeps Black Friday crowds thin, shoppers shift online
Odessa mayor David Turner. (CBS7 File Photo)
Odessa American: Mayor claims tax issue is mixup
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The...
New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions
Americans begin what is typically a festive time, under the cloud of an intensifying Covid-19...
Pandemic holiday season begins