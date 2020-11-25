Advertisement

Wedding fashion exhibition opens at Ellen Noel Art Museum in December

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ellen Noel Art Museum will open a new exhibit dedicated to wedding fashion next week.

Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion from the Steven Porterfield Collection opens December 3.

The exhibition draws on the extensive collection of clothing expert and historian Steven Porterfield. It will showcase the wedding fashion trends of the past two centuries.

Admission is free for the general public. But face masks will be required, and entry will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.

The exhibition runs through March 7, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VFW Post 4372 in Odessa is one of many bars in the Permian Basin forced to shut down a third...
Shut down for the third time this year, more bars take advantage of ‘loophole’
Santiago is being treated at Cook Children's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Dallas.
FIRST ON CBS7: MISD student flown to Dallas hospital with post-COVID complications
Andrew Capen has been in critical care for months and his mother is fighting to give him a...
Odessa comedian needs double lung transplant to survive COVID-19
While some still may catch flights this holiday, the CDC recommends postponing your travel,...
Thanksgiving travelers head to Midland International Airport, despite CDC warnings
A family built a Thanksgiving "drive-thru" window outside their home.
Family builds drive-thru window at home for Thanksgiving

Latest News

Odessa mayor David Turner. (CBS7 File Photo)
Odessa American: Mayor claims tax issue is mixup
The organization usually holds a large indoor meal for Thanksgiving, where people can gather,...
Salvation Army hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving lunch
The organization usually holds a large indoor meal for Thanksgiving, where people can gather,...
Salvation Army holds drive thru meal giveaway
It is the sixth consecutive year the business has given away Thanksgiving meals.
Curbside Bistro gives away more than 800 meals for Thanksgiving
Andrew Capen has been in critical care for months and his mother is fighting to give him a...
Odessa comedian needs double lung transplant to survive COVID-19