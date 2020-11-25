Wedding fashion exhibition opens at Ellen Noel Art Museum in December

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ellen Noel Art Museum will open a new exhibit dedicated to wedding fashion next week.

Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion from the Steven Porterfield Collection opens December 3.

The exhibition draws on the extensive collection of clothing expert and historian Steven Porterfield. It will showcase the wedding fashion trends of the past two centuries.

Admission is free for the general public. But face masks will be required, and entry will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.

The exhibition runs through March 7, 2021.

