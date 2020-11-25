Renowned storytelling organization comes to West Texas

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A renowned storytelling organization is making a virtual stop in West Texas to record your stories.

StoryCorps is partnering with Marfa Public Radio to record West Texans’ stories over two weeks in December, from December 2 - 19, 2020. The Marfa virtual stop is all part of the StoryCorps mobile tour across the U.S. ((Hyperlink “Marfa virtual stop” https://storycorps.org/stops/storycorps-virtual-marfa-west-texas/))

Here’s more from Marfa Public Radio:

StoryCorps, the renowned nonprofit organization celebrating the stories of everyday Americans, will record remote interviews in West Texas from December 2 to December 19 as part of its first-ever Virtual Mobile Tour.

Marfa Public Radio is partnering with StoryCorps to record and archive conversations in West Texas. We hope to foster meaningful connections during a time of physical distance.

StoryCorps gives people of all backgrounds, typically two at a time, the opportunity to record meaningful conversations and archives the recordings at the Library of Congress. Recording a StoryCorps interview couldn’t be easier: You invite a loved one, or anyone else you choose to share a 40-minute conversation.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour has gone virtual so that anyone can participate from the comfort and safety of their home. StoryCorps has facilitated thousands of meaningful conversations between people who know and care about one another. People talk about falling in love, family, hard work, growing up, faith, friendship, and military service.

StoryCorps facilitators are bilingual. Interviews can be conducted in both English and Spanish.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

Or to schedule your interview by phone, call 1-800-850-4406 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

