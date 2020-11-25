Midland ISD employee celebrates 45 years in the district’s school cafeterias

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Every day starts with breakfast and then moves straight into lunch preparations. Daisy Davis has prepared tens of thousands of school meals for Midland ISD students.

She started back in 1975.

“When I first started, I was in pastry, and I cried a whole week because I never had fixed that much food, so every day I said, ‘I’m not going back, I’m not going back,’ but I get up in the morning and come right back,” Ms. Davis explained. “I’m still here.”

Forty-five years later, Ms. Davis still doesn’t have any quit in her even after her own three children graduated from MISD.

“I said when the last one graduates that I was going to retire, but look, I’m still here,” Ms. Davis said with a smile. “So I guess I must like it real good.”

She’s worked at several different campuses over the years. She serves meals at Milam Elementary this school year.

“I enjoy the kids,” Ms. Davis said. “A lot of the kids, they get to know me when they come in, and I see a lot of kids after they graduate at the mall or something, they be hollering ‘Ms. Davis, Ms. Davis!’ It makes you feel good, it sure do.”

This year looks different with almost all meals-to-go, but still, Ms. Davis is thankful.

“The Lord had been so good to us so far,” Ms. Davis said. “My prayer is for the Lord to keep us strong and healthy.”

And she has no plans to hang up her apron anytime soon.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.