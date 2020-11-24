Advertisement

Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+

Swift filmed “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” in upstate New York in September
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.(Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.

The singer announced Tuesday that “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The concert film will include guest appearances from Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver — acts who all appear on Swift’s “folklore” album. In the film, Swift will reveal stories and secrets behind the 17 songs on the album, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this year.

Swift filmed “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” in upstate New York in September. The singer also directed the concert film.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FM 2119 in Reeves County was blocked off Monday morning as deputies investigated the discovery...
Body found along road in Reeves County
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Gov. Greg Abbott announces plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines
Medical Center Hospital.
Local counties heading back to 50% occupancy rate due to high COVID-19 hospitalization rates
Midland's City Council ultimately decided against creating a mask mandate for the city during...
Midland City Council votes down mask ordinance
Power Outages
Power restored to thousands of customers in North Odessa

Latest News

The sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. ...
Dow crests 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles....
A Grammys savage: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
LIVE: Biden bringing forward his intended national security team
LIVE: Biden, Harris to announce cabinet nominees