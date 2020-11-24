Presidio boys win cross country state championship

PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - The Presidio Blue Devils are cross country state champions.

At the UIL State Meet in Austin on Monday, Presidio blew away the field for the boys 3A title.

Marco Rey finished in 2nd place individually in a field of more than 120 runners.

Fellow senior Emilio Reyes finished 5th overall, and freshman Eduardo Flores was in the top-20 as well.

Jose Fernandez, Esteban Morales, Edgar Galindo and Alejandro Porras all contributed to the championship team as well.

The Blue Devils are coached by Robert Romero and Alonzo Samaniego.

Another team coming back to West Texas with hardware is the Imperial Buena Vista girls, who took 3rd place in 1A.

The boys team from Ackerly Sands took 4th place in the state, and their girls finished 6th.

