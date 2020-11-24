Advertisement

Odessa mayor makes declaration mandating masks in public buildings

Odessa Mayor David Turner announced Tuesday that all businesses inside the city limits will be...
Odessa Mayor David Turner announced Tuesday that all businesses inside the city limits will be required to enforce the mask mandate.(CBS7)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor David Turner issued a declaration today requiring businesses inside the city limits to enforce the mask mandate.  They must also post signs letting customers know that a mask is required inside the building.

Starting at midnight tonight, all retail and commercial businesses are required to have patrons wear a mask, except for Governor Abbott’s stated exemptions in his executive order mandate.

A city spokesperson says only businesses that blatantly disregard the declaration will be given a warning and then fined up to $250 on the second offense.

The mayor is asking businesses to only call 9-1-1 if an interaction with a customer gets out of hand.

He says off-duty police officers will be assigned to do inspections and respond to complaints.

The city will also be using the fire marshal’s office to enforce the 50% occupancy mandate that went into effect today.

Odessa City Council has voted down mask mandates up until today’s declaration.

Midland city leaders have voted down four mandate proposals.

Mayor David Turner will be signing a declaration today that asks Odessa businesses to require mask wearing.

Posted by CBS7 News on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

