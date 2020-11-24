Odessa mayor makes declaration mandating masks in public buildings

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor David Turner issued a declaration today requiring businesses inside the city limits to enforce the mask mandate. They must also post signs letting customers know that a mask is required inside the building.

Starting at midnight tonight, all retail and commercial businesses are required to have patrons wear a mask, except for Governor Abbott’s stated exemptions in his executive order mandate.

A city spokesperson says only businesses that blatantly disregard the declaration will be given a warning and then fined up to $250 on the second offense.

The mayor is asking businesses to only call 9-1-1 if an interaction with a customer gets out of hand.

He says off-duty police officers will be assigned to do inspections and respond to complaints.

The city will also be using the fire marshal’s office to enforce the 50% occupancy mandate that went into effect today.

Odessa City Council has voted down mask mandates up until today’s declaration.

Midland city leaders have voted down four mandate proposals.

