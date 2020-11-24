Advertisement

November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – November’s full moon sneaks in before the end of the month, putting a wrap on the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The beaver moon rises early Monday, reaching its peak at 4:30 a.m. ET, NASA says.

The November full moon was traditionally called the beaver moon by both colonial and Native Americans.

“This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “During the time of the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.”

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FM 2119 in Reeves County was blocked off Monday morning as deputies investigated the discovery...
Homicide investigation underway after body is found in Reeves County
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Gov. Greg Abbott announces plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines
Medical Center Hospital.
Local counties heading back to 50% occupancy rate due to high COVID-19 hospitalization rates
Authorities say that Tuesday morning's chase ended when the 14-year-old suspect crashed into a...
14-year-old girl arrested after leading authorities on a chase in Odessa
Odessa Mayor David Turner announced Tuesday that all businesses inside the city limits will be...
Odessa mayor makes declaration mandating masks in public buildings

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's...
Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges anew
Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles....
A Grammys ‘Savage’: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations
President-elect Joe Biden's pick for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has been a part of...
Who is Antony Blinken?
President Donald Trump pardons Corn, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden of...
Trump skips turkey jokes, gives thanks for COVID-19 vaccines