Midland Memorial Hospital begins preparing FEMA tents as COVID-19 cases rise

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A local hospital is having to expand its capacity as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise in West Texas.

According to Kit Bredimus, the Chief Nursing Officer at Midland Memorial Hospital, work has begun to set up FEMA tents outside the hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, the hospital had a total of 101 COVID-19 patients, meaning 89% of its COVID-19 rooms are now occupied.

Tents are already being used in El Paso and Lubbock due to surges in COVID-19 cases.

It was also announced Monday that many of the counties in the Permian Basin are heading back to a 50% occupancy rate for businesses due to high COVID-19 hospitalization rates.

