Advertisement

Midland County announces date and voting locations for runoff election

(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The runoff election for two Midland ISD school district seats is less than a month away.

Incumbent James Fuller and challenger Michael Booker will be on the ballot for District 1. Steve Vargas and Katie Joyner are on the ballot for District 4.

Election Day will be held on Tuesday, December 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following voting locations will be open:

- Midland County Annex, 2010 North A Street

- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2300 Butternut

- Midland Chin Baptist Church, 2800 West Louisiana

- Odessa County Club, #1 Fairway Drive

Early voting will be held from Monday, November 3 through Friday, December 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, December 10 through Friday, December 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Midland County Annex Building will be the only location open for early voting.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Gov. Greg Abbott announces plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines
FM 2119 in Reeves County was blocked off Monday morning as deputies investigated the discovery...
Body found along road in Reeves County
Medical Center Hospital.
Local counties heading back to 50% occupancy rate due to high COVID-19 hospitalization rates
Midland's City Council ultimately decided against creating a mask mandate for the city during...
Midland City Council votes down mask ordinance
Power Outages
Power restored to thousands of customers in North Odessa

Latest News

Tents from FEMA are now being set up outside of Midland Memorial Hospital.
Midland Memorial Hospital begins preparing FEMA tents as COVID-19 cases rise
Enforcing or not enforcing, the statewide mask ordinance was at the heart of the Midland city...
Business owners react to mask mandate decision
Ralliers were in protest of councilman Jack Ladd’s proposed ordinance to require business...
Midland protesters rally against mask ordnances outside of city hall
The Presidio Blue Devils are cross country state champions
Presidio boys win cross country state championship