Midland County announces date and voting locations for runoff election

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The runoff election for two Midland ISD school district seats is less than a month away.

Incumbent James Fuller and challenger Michael Booker will be on the ballot for District 1. Steve Vargas and Katie Joyner are on the ballot for District 4.

Election Day will be held on Tuesday, December 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following voting locations will be open:

- Midland County Annex, 2010 North A Street

- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2300 Butternut

- Midland Chin Baptist Church, 2800 West Louisiana

- Odessa County Club, #1 Fairway Drive

Early voting will be held from Monday, November 3 through Friday, December 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, December 10 through Friday, December 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Midland County Annex Building will be the only location open for early voting.

