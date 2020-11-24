Coronavirus kills 28 in Odessa and Midland over the past week

ODESSA-MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Coronavirus has killed at least 28 people in Ector and Midland Counties since last Tuesday, according to Medical Center Hospital and Midland County.

MCH reported three just today.

They ranged in age from 40 to 90, and most were reported to have some sort of underlying condition.

Many were from the metro-area, but one was here from as far away as Van Horn.

This is the most who have died in a week since the pandemic began back in the Spring.

