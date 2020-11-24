Business owners react to mask mandate decision

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The mask mandates shot down today by the Midland city council would have directly impacted local businesses.

Local businesses have been struggling to navigate all the new guidelines between rules on occupancy and wearing masks.

Enforcing or not enforcing, the statewide mask ordinance was at the heart of the Midland city council’s discussions today.

Something businesses owners have been dealing with since the governor issued the order months ago.

Kevin Pham manages a nail salon in Midland that requires all customers to wear a mask.

Nail salons and spas require employees to be up close and personal with customers, so they cannot maintain a six-foot distance within the business.

Pham says he wishes the city council would have passed a mask mandate to protect his customers and staff.

“I think a mask mandate is really important for us to make customers feel safe when they come into us. I think it is a good idea to protect our business and everyone in our business,” said Pham.

Other businesses in Midland believe that customers have the right to choose whether or not they will wear a mask.

Bear Claw Knife and Shear owner Richard Steinberg has had a sign on his business that reads “no masks required” since the state passed down the mandate.

“I’m glad they did it. I was disappointed that it even came up for a vote. I’m not surprised that it came up for a vote but disappointed that it did. I think the city council knows that that’s just something that won’t work here in Midland. If people want to wear a mask, they should be free to wear a mask. If they don’t want to wear a mask, they should be free not to have to,” said Steinberg.

With no action from the city council, Midland is poised to continue business as usual.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.