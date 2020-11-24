Advertisement

14-year-old girl arrested after leading authorities on a chase in Odessa

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after authorities say she led deputies on a chase and crashed into several law enforcement vehicles as well as a home.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to help DPS troopers with a chase around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers and deputies pursued a vehicle as it made its way through East 42nd Street and JBS Parkway before ending in the 2400 block of East 17th Street.

According to ECSO, the chase ended when the driver, a 14-year-old girl, hit several sheriffs and DPS vehicles before crashing into a home.

No one was injured during the chase.

The sheriff’s office says that the girl is facing several charges.

