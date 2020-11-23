Advertisement

Woman who was shoved in front of NY subway train said she can’t remember attack

By WABC staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - Liliana Sagbaicela is still so dizzy, her head still spinning.

“I don’t remember much. I woke up later, almost 11 a.m., laying in the hospital. That’s it. I can’t remember. I was very confused,” she said.

The 40-year-old housekeeper was hit by a train. In an incident caught on surveillance video, she’s seen being shoved by someone onto the train tracks while she was standing on the platform Thursday at Union Square.

Somehow, she landed on the tracks, and the train made minimal contact with her as it rolled over her. She now has eight stitches in her head.

When she woke up in the hospital, she thought she fainted. She never saw her assailant and doesn’t remember being attacked.

Officers said the man who violently shoved her from behind timed his push so she would be hit by an oncoming train.

Police said the 24-year-old suspect is emotionally disturbed and homeless. He was charged with attempted murder, felony assault and reckless endangerment.

Sagbaicela said she’s terrified of the subway now, but she said she has to move forward and will eventually ride the train again.

Her 14-year-old daughter goes to high school in the city, takes the same train to the same stop. If and when in-person learning resumes, she said she’s not sure if she’ll take the train anymore.

“I still, when I watch the video, I still can’t believe my mom was the person,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some who get infected only show mild flu-like symptoms. Others are not so lucky.
Man spends 10 days in the hospital with COVID-19
U.S. Marshals track down Bart Reagor to collect $49 million
After watching a loved one struggle with hair loss from a cancer battle, Mireya Hernandez...
Odessa woman gives back to cancer survivors
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Power Outages
Power restored to thousands of customers in North Odessa

Latest News

Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California. At least two...
Suspect arrested, at least 2 dead in stabbing at San Jose, Calif., church
Vaccines show promise as deadly pandemic surges
Vaccines show promise as deadly pandemic surges
The Oxford English Dictionary couldn't pick just one “word of the year” for 2020.
Oxford English Dictionary couldn’t pick just one ‘word of the year’ for 2020
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden signals shift from Trump with national security picks