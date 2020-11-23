West Texas Weather Forecast

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The fog this morning will dissipate later this afternoon, however, we will still see cloud cover for the remainder of the day. Temperatures in the Permian Basin and Southeastern New Mexico will be in the lower 60s today, but temperatures in the southern parts of our region will be reaching into the 70s. Breezy conditions will be expected Monday and Tuesday. A High Wind Warning is in effect from Tuesday morning to Tuesday afternoon in the Guadalupe and the Davis Mountains. Temperatures should warm up to the mid-70s for Tuesday.

