Power restored to thousands of customers in North Odessa

UPDATE 5:25AM-

The Oncor outage map is reporting that all of the impacted customers in North Odessa have had power restored.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Thousands of residents in North Odessa are waking up in the dark due to a large power outage.

The Oncor Stormcenter Outage map is showing that 2,189 customers are without power due to a possible equipment failure.

The website says that power may be restored around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The outage appears to be happening in the area of 87th Street and Highway 385 (Andrews Highway).

