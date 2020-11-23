Advertisement

Power restored to thousands of customers in North Odessa

Power Outages
Power Outages(AP Images)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE 5:25AM-

The Oncor outage map is reporting that all of the impacted customers in North Odessa have had power restored.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Thousands of residents in North Odessa are waking up in the dark due to a large power outage.

The Oncor Stormcenter Outage map is showing that 2,189 customers are without power due to a possible equipment failure.

The website says that power may be restored around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The outage appears to be happening in the area of 87th Street and Highway 385 (Andrews Highway).

