Power restored to thousands of customers in North Odessa
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -
UPDATE 5:25AM-
The Oncor outage map is reporting that all of the impacted customers in North Odessa have had power restored.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Thousands of residents in North Odessa are waking up in the dark due to a large power outage.
The Oncor Stormcenter Outage map is showing that 2,189 customers are without power due to a possible equipment failure.
The website says that power may be restored around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
The outage appears to be happening in the area of 87th Street and Highway 385 (Andrews Highway).
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.