Advertisement

At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church. Some of the injuries are life-threatening.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Two people are dead and multiple other people are seriously wounded following a church stabbing in San Jose, California, late Sunday.

Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that there was an attack at Grace Baptist Church. He had also said that a suspect was arrested, but he later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police was upcoming.

Police say on Twitter that multiple people were injured and some of the injuries are life-threatening. It was unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

Police say no services were taking place at the time, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marshals track down Bart Reagor to collect $49 million
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Some who get infected only show mild flu-like symptoms. Others are not so lucky.
Man spends 10 days in the hospital with COVID-19
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Police believe the suspect involved in these incidents was driving this white car.
Midland police arrest man believed to have exposed himself to joggers

Latest News

The market almost fell victim to COVID-19 but was able to go on with some restrictions.
Holly Jolly market held at Bush Convention Center
An Odessa DJ organized a traveling turkey drive today for residents.
DJ organizes traveling turkey drive
Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door
Testing is free of charge for Ector County residents and is provided by the City of Odessa
ORMC to host ten mobile testing events