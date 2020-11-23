Permian Regional Medical Center to no longer allow visitors

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Regional Medical Center is changing its visitors policy as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Starting Monday, no visitors will be allowed into PRMC.

Only minors and mothers in labor will be allowed to have one adult visitor.

All visitors and patients will be screened. Anyone entering the facility must wear a mask.

Visitors are asked to bring their own face coverings or masks.

‼️ Effective immediately ‼️ This includes PRMC, AFM, NAYAK, & QCC. Thank you for understanding and know that we are... Posted by Permian Regional Medical Center on Monday, November 23, 2020

