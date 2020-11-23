ORMC to host ten mobile testing events

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center announced today it will host ten mobile COVID-19 testing events over the next six weeks.

Testing is free of charge for Ector County residents and is provided by the City of Odessa. Limited free flu vaccinations will also be available at these events.

The mobile COVID-19 testing is as followed:

- Tuesday Nov. 24 at Ector Academy Parking Lot in South Odessa

- Tuesday Dec. 1 at Floyd Gwin Park in West Odessa

- Friday Dec. 4 at Woodsen Park in South Odessa

- Saturday Dec. 5 at Buddy West in West Odessa

- Tuesday Dec. 8 at West Texas Horse Center in West Odessa

- Friday, Dec. 11 and Ector County Coliseum in North Odessa

- Tuesday, Dec. 15 at JC Playgrounds in South Odessa

- Friday, Dec. 18 at Far West Event Center in West Odessa

- Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Buddy West Parking Lot in West Odessa

- Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Ector Academy in South Odessa

All drive-up testing will start at 10 a.m. Residents may arrive starting at 8:30 a.m. to get in line. ORMC will test until 1:30 p.m. or until all 200 testing kits are used.

