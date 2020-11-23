Advertisement

ORMC to host ten mobile testing events

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center announced today it will host ten mobile COVID-19 testing events over the next six weeks.

Testing is free of charge for Ector County residents and is provided by the City of Odessa. Limited free flu vaccinations will also be available at these events.

The mobile COVID-19 testing is as followed:

- Tuesday Nov. 24 at Ector Academy Parking Lot in South Odessa

- Tuesday Dec. 1 at Floyd Gwin Park in West Odessa

- Friday Dec. 4 at Woodsen Park in South Odessa

- Saturday Dec. 5 at Buddy West in West Odessa

- Tuesday Dec. 8 at West Texas Horse Center in West Odessa

- Friday, Dec. 11 and Ector County Coliseum in North Odessa

- Tuesday, Dec. 15 at JC Playgrounds in South Odessa

- Friday, Dec. 18 at Far West Event Center in West Odessa

- Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Buddy West Parking Lot in West Odessa

- Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Ector Academy in South Odessa

All drive-up testing will start at 10 a.m. Residents may arrive starting at 8:30 a.m. to get in line. ORMC will test until 1:30 p.m. or until all 200 testing kits are used.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marshals track down Bart Reagor to collect $49 million
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Some who get infected only show mild flu-like symptoms. Others are not so lucky.
Man spends 10 days in the hospital with COVID-19
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Police believe the suspect involved in these incidents was driving this white car.
Midland police arrest man believed to have exposed himself to joggers

Latest News

After watching a loved one struggle with hair loss from a cancer battle, Mireya Hernandez...
Odessa woman gives back to cancer survivors
Volunteers at today’s food distribution got to see firsthand the need that the Midland...
Food distribution drive-thru held at Midland College
The exams will be held starting Dec. 7, the second weeks after students return from...
Educators, lawmakers worried about STAAR exams after students return from break
Educators, lawmakers worried about STAAR exams after students return from break