Midland City Council votes down mask ordinance

Midland's City Council ultimately decided against creating a mask mandate for the city during...
Midland's City Council ultimately decided against creating a mask mandate for the city during Monday's meeting.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland’s City Council has again voted against creating a mask ordinance for the City of Midland.

The newest ordinance would have required the public to wear masks inside all businesses and have all businesses place a notice on entrances that a face cover is required to enter the building.

Only three council members voted in favor of the ordinance. The other four members voted against it.

A mask mandate was also rejected during last week’s City Council meeting.

