Midland City Council votes down mask ordinance

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland’s City Council has again voted against creating a mask ordinance for the City of Midland.

The newest ordinance would have required the public to wear masks inside all businesses and have all businesses place a notice on entrances that a face cover is required to enter the building.

Only three council members voted in favor of the ordinance. The other four members voted against it.

A mask mandate was also rejected during last week’s City Council meeting.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.