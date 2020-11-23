Midland City Council votes down mask ordinance
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland’s City Council has again voted against creating a mask ordinance for the City of Midland.
The newest ordinance would have required the public to wear masks inside all businesses and have all businesses place a notice on entrances that a face cover is required to enter the building.
Only three council members voted in favor of the ordinance. The other four members voted against it.
A mask mandate was also rejected during last week’s City Council meeting.
